Buckingham Palace to open garden to public – stunning pictures inside Queen's residence

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip often stay in the living quarters of Buckingham Palace. The property, based in central London, has a garden which spans nearly 40 acres.

Royal fans will be able to explore the area for the first time between July and September. While the inside of the palace is currently out of bounds, some things are known about the inside of the 775 room property. New pictures show inside the Green Drawing Room which features high ceilings with hanging chandeliers. The regal decor includes a red and gold carpet with emerald green walls and hanging paintings.

Another snap shows the Ballroom which had a dark red carpet featuring a black square pattern. The large room has two long tables covered in white tablecloths and red sitting chairs. The room has white walls with gold borders and six chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. The public will most often get to glimpse inside Buckingham Palace during the Queen’s annual Christmas Day speech.

Other snaps have shown inside the Blue Drawing room, which was previously used as a ballroom. The large room is decorated in a similar style to other parts of the palace and has a red and cream patterned carpet. All the furniture is pushed to the side leaving plenty of open space in the middle. It is lit up by a range of chandeliers and has rows of cream and gold chairs and tables lining the walls. The royal line of succession – who outranks who? The line of succession to the British throne dictates the order in which each member of the Royal Family would ascend to the throne. It is also seen as a ranking of importance with the head of the line, the Queen, taking the place of ruler. Older children come before younger children. Traditionally boys came before girls, but this law was changed on 26 March 2015 before the birth of Prince William’s first child. Incredibly, Catholics are still excluded from the line of succession, as are children born outside of wedlock. The royals, who usually stick to a strict protocol when appearing in public, often arrive at events in ascending order of importance, with the most important royal arriving last. Prince Charles, 72, is currently first-in-line to the British throne, followed by Prince William, 38, his oldest son. Then comes Prince William’s children, George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, and they are followed by Prince Harry, 36. Prince Harry is succeeded by his son Archie Harrison, born in May 2019.

