Camping, caravan & UK holiday updates ahead of April 12 – Center Parcs, Haven & more

Centre Parcs has provided a new update following Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘s latest update on his “roadmap” out of lockdown.

It explained: “Following the UK Government announcement on their roadmap for reopening society over the coming weeks and months, we will be reopening our UK villages and welcoming our guests back from 12th April.”

The reopening includes its Sherwood Forest, Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest, Whinfell Forest and Woburn Forest locations.

All holidays prior to April 12 have been cancelled by Center Parcs.

The holiday provider confirmed: “All guests impacted by a closure will have the option to change dates with £100 discount or cancel and claim a full refund.”

Guests due to visit the holiday parks between April 12 and May 16 will experience some changes to facilities and amenities on offer in line with Government guidelines.

Lodges will remain open, however, hotel rooms and apartments will be unavailable during this time.

Only one household per lodge will be permitted.

Restaurants will be open, but will only operate a collection and delivery service, or outdoor dining subject to the rule of six.

Some indoor and outdoor activities will be available to book only, including Aerial Adventure, Adventure Golf, badminton, squash and fencing.

All spa facilities will be open with the exclusion of Elveden Forest.

Most retail outlets on site will be open with social distancing measures in place.

However, the Subtropical Swimming Paradise will remain closed.

“As the Subtropical Swimming Paradise will be closed during your break, you will receive a discount based on the size of your booked accommodation if you wish to continue with your break,” states Center Parcs website.

As the “roadmap” out of lockdown progresses more facilities will begin to reopen in line with Government guidance.

