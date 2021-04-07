Cardi B Spends Thousands Of Dollars On Chanel Shopping Spree For Kulture, 2 — See What She Got

Cardi B showed off the incredible collection of handbags she bought for her and husband Offset’s two-year-old daughter, Kulture! See what the rapper purchased for her little one.

Cardi B seriously went all out for her two-year-old daughter, Kulture , following their April 6 shopping spree . The “Up” rapper, 28, took to Instagram and revealed a few selections of the Chanel purses she bought for her and husband Offset ‘s little one. In the video, Cardi showed off three gorgeous Chanel bags — one in a blush pink, another in black with pearls, and a final classic purse that was neon pink.

The selection looked absolutely luxurious, and the neon pink Shiny Lambskin, Gold-Tone, Silver-Tone & Ruthenium-Finish Metal piece retails for $ 5,100 alone, per Chanel’s official site . Cardi totally spoiled her precious little girl, but she was more than happy to, as she explained in the caption to her post. “This what happens when God gives me the babygirl I always wanted,” she began.

“I shop more for her then I do for myself,” Cardi revealed. Of course, fans know that Cardi absolutely loves to give her baby girl all of the best when it comes to high fashion. And Chanel seems to be a favorite brand of the rapper and her little one! In fact, this isn’t even the first time that fans have seen Kulture’s incredible Chanel purses.

On March 19, Cardi shared a black and white photo to her Instagram Story, which featured Kulture fashioning a cute little Chanel purse that retails for roughly $ 5,000! The two-year-old daughter of the Grammy winner and Migos frontman, 29, looked like a little model, wearing a precious dress with a big bow on the front and little white shoes with feather detailing. Cardi even acknowledged how “lucky” she is to have her little girl, who she absolutely adores!

Cardi, herself, has always had a deep appreciation for designer brands and fashion labels, and she’s clearly passing that same love onto her youngster. Kulture seriously has such a great selection of clothes and accessories, and it’s all thanks to her adoring mom. We cannot wait to see what she shares next!

Julia Teti