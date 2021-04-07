Carrie Fisher family: Who is Carrie Fisher's mother? Inside her showbiz relatives

Carrie Fisher’s death shocked the world, as it came during her tenure as Princess Leia in the third trilogy in the Star Wars franchise. With it came the death of her mother, another Hollywood icon, and eyes were fixed on the Fisher clan. Express.co.uk breaks down the famous legacy started in Carrie’s home life.

Carrie Fisher was born to Hollywood starlet Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher on October 21, 1956. Her mother, Debbie, famously starred in the 1952 movie Singin’ in the Rain, helmed by iconic star Gene Kelly. She was nominated for five Golden Globes during her long career, received an Oscar nomination in 1965 for her role in The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement award before her death. Eddie, Carrie’s father, was an actor and musician and sold millions of records during his heyday in the 1950s. READ MORE: How many Bond girls have there been? Full list of 007 love interest

He had four Number One singles in the USA and two in the UK, one of which was arguably his most famous song, I’m Walking Behind You. Eddie has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: one for his recording work and one for his work in TV. Debbie married Eddie in 1955, but the end of their relationship was a fixture of gossip columns at the time. Before the death of her husband, Mike Todd, Elizabeth and Eddie had been having an affair, which was a huge public scandal.

Elizabeth was a friend to Debbie, and Eddie’s TV series, The Eddie Fisher Show, was cancelled off the back of this revelation. They divorced in 1959 after Debbie had given birth to Carrie in 1956 and Todd in 1958. Todd is a director and producer in his own right, having made documentaries about his sister and mother as well as managing his mother’s legacy. Debbie went on to have two other husbands, while Eddie married some very famous women after his divorce from Debbie, including a stint married to his mistress, Elizabeth Taylor. DON’T MISS

In 1967, after he and Elizabeth divorced, he married actress, Connie Stevens. Connie starred opposite Jerry Lewis on Rock-A-Bye Baby in 1958, after which she went under contract with Warner Bros. She had guest appearances in various TV series as a contract player, including on the detective show Hawaiian Eye. Connie and Eddie had two children, Carrie’s half-siblings, who have also continued in the family business.

Joely Fisher, born in 1967, starred in Ellen DeGeneres series Ellen, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. Tricia Leigh Fisher was born in 1968, and like her father has performed in both music and TV. She has released two albums, both in 1990, and appeared in several TV series, including opposite her sister Joely in 2006 series ‘Til Death. While Carrie was surrounded by fame in her life, she went on to continue in that world in her own love life. She was married to Paul Simon, the famous singer, for just shy of one year after dating from 1977 until their divorce in 1984.