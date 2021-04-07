Carrie Fisher family: Who is Carrie Fisher's mother? Inside her showbiz relatives

Her mother, Debbie, famously starred in the 1952 movie Singin’ in the Rain, helmed by iconic star Gene Kelly.
She was nominated for five Golden Globes during her long career, received an Oscar nomination in 1965 for her role in The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement award before her death.
Eddie, Carrie’s father, was an actor and musician and sold millions of records during his heyday in the 1950s.
Eddie has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: one for his recording work and one for his work in TV.
Debbie married Eddie in 1955, but the end of their relationship was a fixture of gossip columns at the time.
Before the death of her husband, Mike Todd, Elizabeth and Eddie had been having an affair, which was a huge public scandal.
They divorced in 1959 after Debbie had given birth to Carrie in 1956 and Todd in 1958.
Todd is a director and producer in his own right, having made documentaries about his sister and mother as well as managing his mother’s legacy.
Debbie went on to have two other husbands, while Eddie married some very famous women after his divorce from Debbie, including a stint married to his mistress, Elizabeth Taylor.
Connie starred opposite Jerry Lewis on Rock-A-Bye Baby in 1958, after which she went under contract with Warner Bros.
She had guest appearances in various TV series as a contract player, including on the detective show Hawaiian Eye.
Connie and Eddie had two children, Carrie’s half-siblings, who have also continued in the family business.
Tricia Leigh Fisher was born in 1968, and like her father has performed in both music and TV.
She has released two albums, both in 1990, and appeared in several TV series, including opposite her sister Joely in 2006 series ‘Til Death.
While Carrie was surrounded by fame in her life, she went on to continue in that world in her own love life.
She was married to Paul Simon, the famous singer, for just shy of one year after dating from 1977 until their divorce in 1984.
She had her daughter, Billie Lourd, with talent agent Bryan Lourd, and her daughter has followed in the family footsteps.
Billie appeared alongside her mother in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, as well as appearing in TV series Scream Queens and American Horror Story.
Carrie died on December 27, 2016, after being in intensive care for four days.
Her mother, Debbie, had a stroke the following day and died on December 28, 2016.
She was reported as saying while on her deathbed: “I want to be with Carrie.”
