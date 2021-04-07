Covid symptoms: Eight signs you may have had the virus without even knowing

The COVID-19 virus may have been around longer than we originally thought resulting in some people who may have had the virus and recovered from it without even knowing. What are the eight tell-tale signs indicating that you’re one of those people?

What happens to the body after being infected with COVID-19?

If a person has contracted COVID-19 and then subsequently fought the virus off, the theory among many scientists is that they become immune to reinfection.

Like similar coronaviruses, antibodies develop to help the body defeat the illness, and the body develops at least short-term immunity as those antibodies linger around after COVID-19 is gone.

When a person gets a viral or bacterial infection, a healthy immune system makes antibodies against one or more components of the virus or bacterium, said Health Harvard.

The health site continued: “The COVID-19 coronavirus contains ribonucleic acid (RNA) surrounded by a protective layer, which has spike proteins on the outer surface that can latch on to certain human cells.