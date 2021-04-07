Croatia holidays: New rules detail what tourists will need to travel to the country

Croatia’s Minister of Tourism and Sport highlighted the fact that there are testing points for tourists in Croatia for both PCR and Antigen tests, being set before summer.

She said: “In Croatia, you can relax by keeping a safe distance in nature parks, beautiful historic towns at the coast as well as inland.

“An important part of our responsible approach is the flagship project of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, Safe stay in Croatia, aimed at proving the highest epidemiological standards for our guests.

“A national safety label is awarded to all tourism services that implement safety measures and protocols and almost 12,000 subjects are already doing.

“From hotels, camps and restaurants, to marinas, airports, museums and nature parks, there are plenty of safe vacation options in Croatia to choose from. We want to make sure that you spend a safe and relaxing holiday in Croatia.”