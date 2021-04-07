Daily horoscope for April 7: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast today

Friends and loved ones can help you find comfort and make sense of what is going on internally.

But keep in mind there is a pandemic going on beyond the safety of your own four walls.

Don’t seek out human contact at the cost of breaking the rules put in place to protect you and those around you.

Seek out understanding and if possible, free yourself of the negative thoughts and feelings weighing you down.

Anger, fear and resentment are never in short order – just don’t allow them to take over.

Read More