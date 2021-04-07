Dyson’s all-new gadget will KILL the flu and other nasty dangers hiding in your home

This colourless gas, which can cause asthma-like respiratory problems and skin irritation, is sometimes released by furniture and wooden products containing formaldehyde-based resins such as plywood and fibreboard. It’s also found in insulating materials and do-it-yourself products such as paint, wallpapers, varnishes and even household cleaning products.
These harmful particles are very hard to capture as they are incredibly small but Dyson thinks it has come up with a way of making sure you don’t breathe them into your lungs.
The firm’s Selective Catalytic Oxidisation (SCO) filter continuously destroys formaldehyde at a molecular level and it’s been made to ensure precise sensing of the pollutant for the lifetime of the machine.
READ MORE: Hellish new WhatsApp attack is stealing credit card details from your friends and family
You can also constantly check the levels of pollution, temperature and humidity via an app on your phone and Dyson says its latest purifiers have been made to be much quieter than before.
Considering we all breathe up to 9,000 litres of air and spend as much as 90 percent of our time indoors having a clean environment could be of serious benefit to our health.
“Our solid-state sensor doesn’t dry out overtime, lasting the lifetime of the machine. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised global awareness about the air that we breathe and Dyson’s commitment to providing cleaner air through innovation and technology remains at the forefront of our mission.”
The new purifier with formaldehyde sensing will go on sale soon in White/Gold and cost £599.
0 Comments