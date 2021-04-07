Dyson’s all-new gadget will KILL the flu and other nasty dangers hiding in your home

Having recently revealed its new laser-guided vacuum cleaner, Dyson is back with another clever innovation that could make your home a whole lot safer to live in. The firm’s new air purifier is not only capable of busting the dust and nose-running allergens from your living space but it can even track down and kill bugs including the H1N1 virus. That sounds impressive, but there’s another reason why you might fancy installing one of these Dyson devices in your home.

The firm says that this latest gadget will constantly monitor levels of pollutants in the room and then set about destroying them. One of the most worrying dangers that lurk in our homes is a chemical called formaldehyde.

This colourless gas, which can cause asthma-like respiratory problems and skin irritation, is sometimes released by furniture and wooden products containing formaldehyde-based resins such as plywood and fibreboard. It’s also found in insulating materials and do-it-yourself products such as paint, wallpapers, varnishes and even household cleaning products.

These harmful particles are very hard to capture as they are incredibly small but Dyson thinks it has come up with a way of making sure you don’t breathe them into your lungs.

The firm’s Selective Catalytic Oxidisation (SCO) filter continuously destroys formaldehyde at a molecular level and it’s been made to ensure precise sensing of the pollutant for the lifetime of the machine.

