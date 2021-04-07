Fortnite Reboot: Epic Games’ Reboot A Friend Website is back with Fortnite rewards

Gamers can sign up again to the Fortnite Reboot A Friend website, complete with new rewards.

Epic Games has brought back the program in April to make it possible to earn loot, although this does come with a few disclaimers.

While the new Fortnite Reboot A Friend rewards are free to unlock, they’re not exclusive to the program.

This means that in the future, the same rewards might be available to unlock via a different process.

But as rewards go, freebies are always very much appreciated, even if they are recycled in the future.

As with the first offering, the latest Fortnite Reboot event starts with signing up for the official Reboot A Friend Fortnite Site.