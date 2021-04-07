Fortnite Recycler: What does the Recycler do in Fortnite, how do I get it?

Epic Games have launched a new weapon this week, alongside the return of the Reboot A Friend feature.

The Fortnite Recycler was added to the game this week, without any hints or instructions on how to use it.

The only reveal that came with the Recycler was this short statement, which reads: “What’s New this week? Check out the newest item, The Recycler!

“This two-handed heavy takes advantage of junk scattered across the Island. Try it out today!”

There has been no word on how long the Recycler will be available and how it might fit in with the overall storyline.

The good news is that Fortnite fans have already worked out how to use it and where they can find it.