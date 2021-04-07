Gary Lineker sums up Liverpool's first-half vs Real Madrid in just a few words

Gary Lineker perfectly summed up Liverpool’s first-half against Real Madrid in just a few words.

The Reds went into their Champions League quarter-final clash against the Spanish giants in good form following a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League .

But Liverpool were second best in the first half of the contest in Madrid with Vinicius Junior opening the scoring on the half-hour mark before Marco Asensio made it two.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made a handful of mistakes, while Naby Keita’s inability to retain possession saw him hooked before the half time whistle sounded.

On Twitter, Lineker wrote: “Liverpool are looking like the Liverpool of a few weeks ago.”

(Image: BT Sport)

Speaking about the Reds on BT Sport, former Liverpool star Steve McManaman said: “Liverpool are giving the ball away so often. It’s contagious. What is going on?!”

While Rio Ferdinand admitted: “The Arsenal game fooled me into believing this was the Liverpool of old.”

Liverpool failed to muster a single shot on goal in the first half in Spain and Jurgen Klopp looked far from impressed as his players made their way back to the changing room at the break.

[email protected] (Jake Polden)