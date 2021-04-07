NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Gary Lineker sums up Liverpool's first-half vs Real Madrid in...

Sports

Gary Lineker sums up Liverpool's first-half vs Real Madrid in just a few words

1 min

108views
88
14 shares, 88 points

Gary Lineker perfectly summed up Liverpool’s first-half against Real Madrid in just a few words.

The Reds went into their Champions League quarter-final clash against the Spanish giants in good form following a 3-0 win over Arsenal[1] in the Premier League[2].

But Liverpool[3] were second best in the first half of the contest in Madrid with Vinicius Junior opening the scoring on the half-hour mark before Marco Asensio made it two.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made a handful of mistakes, while Naby Keita’s inability to retain possession saw him hooked before the half time whistle sounded.

On Twitter,[4] Lineker wrote: “Liverpool are looking like the Liverpool of a few weeks ago.”

Gary Lineker summed up Liverpool's first-half against Real Madrid in just a few words
Gary Lineker summed up Liverpool’s first-half against Real Madrid in just a few words

Speaking about the Reds on BT Sport, former Liverpool star Steve McManaman said: “Liverpool are giving the ball away so often. It’s contagious. What is going on?!”

While Rio Ferdinand admitted: “The Arsenal game fooled me into believing this was the Liverpool of old.”

Liverpool failed to muster a single shot on goal in the first half in Spain and Jurgen Klopp looked far from impressed as his players made their way back to the changing room at the break.

References

  1. ^ Arsenal (www.mirror.co.uk)
  2. ^ Premier League (www.mirror.co.uk)
  3. ^ Liverpool (www.mirror.co.uk)
  4. ^ Twitter, (www.mirror.co.uk)

[email protected] (Jake Polden)

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

88
14 shares, 88 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish