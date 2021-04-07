Google Maps Street View: Dog spotted in unlikely position but users commend 'good boy'

Yet, thanks to one recent scene, it turns out it isn’t just people who leave viewers surprised by their actions.
In fact, a dog in New Mexico recently caught Google[2] Maps Street View users’ attention.
The scene unfolds at the side of a road, where a silver car is parked outside of what appears to be a convenience store.
The dog may well have clambered across the seats, ending up on the driver’s side to get a closer look out of the window at the outside world.
The image was shared to a Reddit forum where users have commented on the scene.
One Reddit commenter joked: “Duke, found himself at a crossroads. The car he had stolen ran out of gas.”
The poster questioned if this was “how Norwegians walk the dog.”
Indeed, the dog in the picture didn’t seem too confused by its method of transport.
The canine appeared relaxed, sat upright in the pushchair, gazing ahead at its surroundings.
