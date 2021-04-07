NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Greece holidays: Aegean islands to welcome tourists in April as...

Travel

Greece holidays: Aegean islands to welcome tourists in April as Covid-free region

1 min

126views
86
14 shares, 86 points

“We have so many smaller isles,” said Marios Themistocleous, the health ministry official overseeing the programme.

“Precisely because they’re so difficult to get supplies to, we decided to vaccinate entire populations in one go with the aim that when they begin receiving tourists, permanent residents are fully vaccinated and protected.”

The Greek army has been called in to aid the scheme, alongside police and coastguards who have been helping with transporting thousands of vaccines to the many tiny islands.

Islands with fewer than a thousand inhabitants where the vaccination program has been completed include Kastellorizo, Meganisi, Kastos, Thimena, Psara, Kalamos, Fourni and Inousses.

Other islands partaking in the scheme include Erikoussa, Agathonisi, Nisyros, Gavdos, Halki, Mathraki, Lipsi, Othoni, Tilos and Arki.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

86
14 shares, 86 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish