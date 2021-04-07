GTA 5 Android: No download required with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

It should also be noted that your download speeds will need to be decent to avoid excessive issues with lag.

And like with all new technology, there is a chance of things not working quite as well as on consoles.

Xbox Game Pass for mobile is available in all regions that Game Pass is sold, but cloud gaming is currently only supported in the following regions:

Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States