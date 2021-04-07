NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Hayfever prevention: 8 ways to allergy-proof your home

Health

Hayfever prevention: 8 ways to allergy-proof your home

Hoover

The most obvious place to start is with a good old hoover, especially if you have carpet flooring.

Ivan said: “On carpeted flooring, it’s easy for dust to gather between the fabrics – replacing carpet with hard flooring can slow this.

“If this isn’t an option, though, vacuum weekly with a vacuum cleaner that has a small-particle or high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, to dislodge dust from your carpets and reduce build-up. Also, remember to shampoo carpets regularly.”

Mop

If you don’t have carpet and your flooring is laminate, tiles, wood or general hard flooring, you will need a bucket and a mop to reduce the dust and pollen.

Ivan said: “Mopping regularly is a must to combat dust. Warm water with a splash of vinegar will do the trick!”

