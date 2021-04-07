NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Ian Fleming's Casino Royale 'only to be read and burnt'...

Entertainment

Ian Fleming's Casino Royale 'only to be read and burnt' on sale for £95k

1 min

128views
93
14 shares, 93 points
Fleming gave the handsomely-bound edition of Casino Royale to the family of the boss who gave him the time off to write it. He was working as a foreign news manager for Kemsley Newspapers when Viscount Kemsley agreed he could have every January and February off. Fleming, who retreated to his Jamaican home Goldeneye to write, emerged with his book.
He sent the 1953 edition to the Viscount’s son Anthony, including the handwritten inscription: “To Tony, read & burn. Ian”

Only 4,760 first editions of Casino Royale were printed, with Fleming’s inscription making this copy particularly desirable.

The book comes in its original heart-covered dust jacket and is being sold by London-based dealer Peter Harrington.

A Peter Harrington spokesman said: “Signed and inscribed copies of Fleming’s first Bond novel are in themselves highly coveted.

“In this instance the association is particularly charming, showing a relationship instrumental in the creation of the character and his legacy.”

Fleming went on to write a total of 14 novels, with more than 100 million copies sold.

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

93
14 shares, 93 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish