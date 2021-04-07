If your BT broadband speeds are slow these could be the simple reasons why

Perhaps one of the biggest mistakes many of us make is popping the ugly black plastic flashing router out of sight. That’s a bad idea with BT saying that it’s vital you place this box out in the open and away from obstacles like walls, doors and even wardrobes as these can all slow down your connection. Even things such as fish tanks and baby monitors can disrupt the signal so make sure you keep the router away from other gadgets.
Another problem with the web is when you use it with BT admitting that busy times of the day can mean reduced speeds.
“We’ve invested heavily in the network, so everyone gets a fast connection even at the busiest times,” BT says on its help page. “But similar to rush-hour traffic, the speed you’ll get depends partly on how many people are using the network. During peak periods, usually 8pm to 10pm, you may sometimes notice slightly slower speeds.”
That means if you want to download the next Call of Duty game update you’re probably best attempting it early in the morning or very late at night.
As BT explains, broadband speed is shared with every device connected to your Hub. So if four devices are using the internet at the same time, they’ll each get roughly a quarter of the available speed.
Streaming (for example watching live TV, YouTube or Netflix) and online gaming use more of your bandwidth, so if anyone in your household is doing this it could make your broadband slower for everyone else. It’s always worth checking your usage as the more people that use the web in your home the faster the speeds you may need to pay out for. BT offers numerous packages but the cheaper and slower options may leave you feeling pretty frustrated if you have a household of people streaming content all day.
BT says that any devices that aren’t being used should be disconnected to help improve your downloads.
BT often pushes out vital updates to its routers at night and turning it off will mean you may not get the best and most stable connection during the day.
One final thing that can impact the broadband on your PC are any viruses you may have picked up. Some bugs can actually slow things down to a snail’s pace so it’s important to make sure your laptop or desktop PC is free of issues and running smoothly.
