LIVE: Austin's homeless strategy officer answers questions

US

LIVE: Austin's homeless strategy officer answers questions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s homeless strategy officer will meet with reporters to answer questions at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Dianna Grey will take part in the Q&A for about an hour via video conference, and likely to come up during it will be a potential reinstatement of the city’s camping ban. Proposition B is on the May election ballot for voters to decide if the ban will come back, and recent fires in homeless encampments have again[1] brought the debate to the forefront.

City leaders agree that more must be done to address the issue of homelessness in Austin, they just don’t agree on how it should be done yet.

We will stream the video conference in this story and on Facebook.

Billy Gates

