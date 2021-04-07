PAC-MAN 99 Announced Exclusively For Nintendo Switch Online

[embedded content] Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Super Mario Bros. 35‘s removal last week is starting to make a lot more sense now that Nintendo, on behalf of Bandai Namco, has gone and announced a new battle royale experience – this time starring the famous yellow pellet muncher, Pac-Man.

It’s called PAC-MAN 99 and appears to be running on the same game engine as Mario Bros. 35 and Tetris 99. As the title suggests, this new battle royale challenges you to take on 99 other players to become the top Pac player. This game is another “special offer” for Nintendo Switch Online members.

There’ll also be some additional paid content – including classic themes and modes (allowing you to play offline). Over on the official game page, there are 17 individual DLC packs (including the offline mode unlock for $ 14.99 USD). There’s also the “Deluxe Pack” for $ 29.99 USD, which includes everything.

This new but retro battle royale experience will be arriving tomorrow in the US and later today in the UK. Will you be trying it out? Leave a comment down below.