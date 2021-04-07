Passport warning: Home Office urges Britons to 'apply now' as May 17 holiday hopes mount

“Our dedicated staff work tirelessly to ensure that passport applications are processed as quickly as possible.

“This new advice will help to ensure that we continue to meet the travel plans of our customers during any period of the very highest passport demand.”

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “With the ban on international travel it’s easy to forget about your passport, but it’s vitally important that you check its validity if you are even considering a trip in the next few months.

“The significant drop in the number of people applying for a passport last year means we could see a sudden spike in demand when we can all start travelling again. That and changes due to Brexit could mean you need to apply for a new passport sooner than you think.

“If your passport is not up to date when you are due to travel, you will lose the money for your flight or holiday as your provider will not refund you and insurance will not cover you for the error.”

Though the Government has insisted it will be lead by the “data” and not “dates”, the Prime Minister has shown some hope for May 17.

From May 17, the Government has plans to introduce a “traffic light system” with countries labelled as “red”, “amber” or “green”.