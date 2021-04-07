Piers Morgan declares he's 'team palace' in selfie outside Prince William and Kate's home

The outspoken journalist, 55, recently revealed that members of the Mountbatten-Windsor family had expressed their “gratitude” after he controversially claimed he didn’t believe Meghan Markle’s claims.

It comes after Meghan, 39, said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, that during her time as a senior working royal, she understood that there had been concerns raised surrounding the skin colour of her then-unborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

She also claimed that her cries for help when struggling with her mental health were dismissed by those within the palace walls.

Hours after the controversial interview aired, Piers slammed the Duchess on Good Morning Britain, saying he wouldn’t believe her if she was presenting the weather.

