Piers Morgan declares he's 'team palace' in selfie outside Prince William and Kate's home

It comes after Meghan, 39, said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, that during her time as a senior working royal, she understood that there had been concerns raised surrounding the skin colour of her then-unborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
She also claimed that her cries for help when struggling with her mental health were dismissed by those within the palace walls.
Hours after the controversial interview aired, Piers slammed the Duchess on Good Morning Britain, saying he wouldn’t believe her if she was presenting the weather.
Standing outside the famous gates of the landmark building, Piers held his iPhone in the air as he smiled towards the camera, with the palace in clear shot behind him.
Captioning his post to his 7.9 million Twitter followers, he penned: “#TeamPalace.”
His followers rushed to reply to the post, with one penning: “Very good Piers, keep going and the truth will come out in the end.”
However, the journalist refused to disclose the identity of the members of the family who had reached out to him.
“I’m not going to go into who it was… but gratitude that somebody was standing up,” he added.
Piers departed from his role on Good Morning Britain last month after refusing to apologise to former actress, Meghan.
Speaking out on attempts made by some members of the public to end his career after disagreeing with his views, Piers shared: “There’s been an attempt to cancel me.
“There’ve been many attempts like this before, and somehow I remain resolutely uncanceled.”
After the controversial episode aired, Meghan had reached out to ITV to file a formal complaint as well as contacting broadcasting watchdog, Ofcom.
“It was certainly a very interesting revelation from where I sit, because clearly, she was trying to put huge pressure on my bosses to take action against me,” he said.
The ITV show received 57,000 complaints to Ofcom over his comments about disbelieving Meghan.
Despite his criticism of the star, Piers is eager to sit down with the Duchess and would want to ask her “more difficult questions” surrounding her claims.
He went on to add that he would ask: “But let me ask you a wider question, which is this, ‘If you hate the royal family that much, why do you keep your royal titles?’
“Why would you do that if it’s just not to make millions and millions of dollars?”
