PS5 UK stock alert LIVE: GAME, Very, Smyths, Argos, Amazon and AO restock latest

The PS5 is rumoured to be coming back in stock this week at a variety of UK retailers, and GAME had been tipped to be getting a restock as early as Wednesday April 7.

GAME typically drops their latest PlayStation 5 restocks between 9am and 10am UK time, and this time slot has now passed by without a GAME PS5 restock going live.

If GAME don’t release any PS5 stock during the rest of the day then the next date to put down in the diary in Thursday April 8.

PS5 stock tracker accounts have said GAME stock could either go live this week on Wednesday or Thursday, or between Wednesday April 7 and Wednesday April 14.

Elsewhere, Very are also tipped to be releasing new PlayStation 5 stock in the coming days – with a restock rumoured for either this Wednesday or Thursday.

And the PS5 UK Stock Twitter account has recently alerted PS5 stock hunters to the times that previous Very stock drops went live.

The @PS5UKStock Twitter today (Wedneday April 7) posted: “Very are well overdue a drop. Previous drop times include: 9:55am, 1:12pm, 1:10pm.

“Be careful refreshing too much on Very, you may get blocked from the site.”

ORIGINAL: After a slightly dry spell last week PS5 stock hunters could have plenty more opportunities to purchase the next-gen PlayStation again this week.

To kick things off in April a number of major UK retailers are expected to be taking orders for the PS5 in the coming days.

GAME are rumoured to be opening orders for the PS5 once again this week, with PlayStation 5 console stock rumoured to be dropping as early as tomorrow (Wednesday April 7).