Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to play first event together in 14 months

“His goal is clay, first Monte-Carlo, and his final goal is Roland Garros.”

Whether the French Open takes place as planned on May 23 remains to be seen though after France entered a third national lockdown at the weekend.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu has admitted that talks are already being held on moving the Grand Slam to later in the year.

“We are in discussion with them (the French Tennis Federation) to see if we should change the date to coincide with a possible resumption of all sports and major events,” Maracineanu told France Info radio.

“Today, although high-level sport has been preserved, we try to limit the risks of clusters, of spreading the virus within professional sports.”