Rainbow Six Siege servers down: Ubisoft status news for PS4

UPDATE: Rainbow Six Siege servers remain down for some PS4 gamers tonight, with no news or ETA on when normal service will resume. The latest update from the Ubisoft support team reads:

“We’re continuing to investigate this issue. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please continue to check the forum post for any updates.”

ORIGINAL: According to the latest news shared by Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege servers are down on the PS4 platform.

Error codes are popping up when trying to access core services, and it’s unclear what has caused the degradation in multiplayer gameplay.

The latest message from Ubisoft confirms that the Rainbow Six Siege support team know about the problems and are trying to fix them.