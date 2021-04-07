Rainbow Six Siege servers down: Ubisoft status news for PS4

“We’re continuing to investigate this issue. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please continue to check the forum post for any updates.”
ORIGINAL: According to the latest news shared by Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege servers are down on the PS4 platform.
Error codes are popping up when trying to access core services, and it’s unclear what has caused the degradation in multiplayer gameplay.
The latest message from Ubisoft confirms that the Rainbow Six Siege support team know about the problems and are trying to fix them.
“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience. Please be sure to check this thread for future updates.”
However, since being posted, there has been no word on when Rainbow Six Siege servers will be back online.
Rainbow Six Siege remains a highly played game years after its initial release and is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, next-gen consoles. Meanwhile, R6’s most popular platform is Steam.
