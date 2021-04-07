Real Madrid star Raphael Varane tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Liverpool clash

And, now, Los Blancos have confirmed Varane has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of that showdown.
“Real Madrid CF informs that our player Raphaël Varane has given a positive result in the COVID-19 test that has been carried out this morning,” they said on Twitter.
Varane had been expected to start at the back for the reigning La Liga champions.
But Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez are primed to start instead, with Sergio Ramos also sidelined.
“He’s a great coach. He has the experience and the work he has done. Everyone has their own way.
“I looked at all the technicians and saw a lot of things about him when he was doing the course. I’m not going to copy him but you learn and I learned from him.”
Klopp has insisted Liverpool are not out for revenge against Real Madrid, who beat them in the 2018 Champions League final.
“My motivation is the highest level because it is the Champions League and we want to go to the next round,” he said.
“I said after the game that if someone asked me a week or a month later if I would invite Sergio Ramos to my 60th birthday I would have said no. Meanwhile, I would think about it again.
“He’s a great footballer but I didn’t like what happened that night.
“It was a strange night for us, but it’s long ago and I cannot get that feeling, that anger, back so I don’t even try.
“What I try is to prepare my team for tomorrow to show how good we are. In a strange and difficult season for us we want to show how good we are and if we are better than Real Madrid or score more goals then we go to the next round and if not then it is Real Madrid. It is pretty easy.”
