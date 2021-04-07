Renew your passport NOW! Britons warned of 10 week wait from 2020 passport backlog

Following Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown, which should see international travel restrictions lift in June, the Passport Office is bracing itself for a huge spike in applications again.

Britons are being warned of waits of up to 10 weeks.

Director General of Her Majesty’s Passport Office, Abi Tierney, warned: “It is vital those who may need to apply for a new passport do so now.

“If you have delayed renewing your passport or are applying for the first time, please apply now so you can receive it in good time.

