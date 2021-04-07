Ross Kemp's advice to Meghan and Harry over son Archie before Palace clash

He has filmed soldiers fighting on the frontline in Afghanistan, went in search of modern-day pirates and dangerous criminal organisations.
The star’s shows have earned him three BAFTA nominations, including one victory for Best Factual Series, and several other awards.
His work drew the attention of Prince Harry, who praised him for trying to change the perception of the Armed Forces.
During one interaction in 2019, while Meghan Markle was carrying Archie Harrison, Kemp said she looked “stunning”.
At the event, the Duchess gushed over Harry and claimed he was “going to be the best dad”.
Kemp revealed that he gave them advice about becoming new parents during one conversation.
During an interview with People magazine, Kemp continued: “It’s a preparation for the nappy changing and pooping basically.”
He also claimed Harry praised him for his work as a documentarian.
Kemp recalled: “He said it changed public opinion in terms of the sympathy towards the soldiers on the ground.”
Kemp noted that it was “actually nice to be thanked by someone like him” because he had “been there himself and seen and done it”.
He continued to praise the Sussexes claiming they were “down-to-earth, very warm” and “decent human beings who care” about others.
Prior to Megxit, he felt they “could potentially be a massive catalyst for great change”.
His remarks came before Meghan and Harry announced they wanted to step down from being senior royals.
They have since bartered deals with Netflix and Spotify, reportedly worth £72.3million ($ 100million) and £39.2million ($ 54.5million).
The negotiations are part of the couple’s bid for financial self-sufficiency after Harry claimed he no longer received money from Prince Charles – an allegation that has been refuted by some experts.
Less than 48 hours after the announcement, it was revealed that he would also join the Aspen Institute as one of 14 “commissioners” to combat misinformation.
In a statement, the royal said: “Today’s digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation.”
Harry claimed the dissemination of inaccurate information was “affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in”.
He branded it a “humanitarian issue” and looked forward to finding a “solution-orientated approach” to help with “the information disorder crisis”.
Britain’s Tiger Kings: On The Trail With Ross Kemp is available on ITV Player.
