Solskjaer's “warzone” remark overhead as he dismisses Man Utd 'keeper battle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to disclose which goalkeeper will start in Manchester United ’s Europa League quarter-final first leg at Granada on Thursday.

David de Gea had been the undoubted No.1 this season, with Dean Henderson limited to appearances in cup competitions.

But the England international was given a chance in the Premier League when De Gea returned to Spain to attend the birth of his first child.

But with the Spaniard back in Manchester last week, Henderson retained his place in the line-up against Brighton , hinting at a long-term changing of the guard.

Should De Gea be handed the start against Granada it will be another clear sign that Henderson has moved ahead of him in the pecking order.

But despite their battle for minutes, Solskjaer has confirmed that there are no hard feelings between the two, who are part of a very close goalkeeping group at Old Trafford.

“Goalkeeper departments are a very tight knit group,” he explained. “They work together in preparation, they have different gym sessions, individual sessions [to the rest of the squad], they stay together more.

“Naturally they create a bond and the spirit in the goalkeeping department has been top. But it’s a healthy competition.”

And Solskjaer’s instructions ahead of Thursday night shed some light on their relationship as the Norwegian was overheard talking to club photographers.

“Get some smiley pictures of them keepers,” he joked. “There’s a warzone around here in the press.”

Solskjaer has suggested that De Gea will definitely play again before the season is out and has said that he is ready and waiting for whenever that opportunity arises.

He continued: “David has been a top, top keeper and he still is. He’s working to be ready when he plays.

“If it’s Dean or David, I’m very comfortable with both of them and I’m very happy that none of them are happy to not play.”

