Tesco shares urgent food recall warning due to serious health...

Tesco shares urgent food recall warning due to serious health fears – full list

1 min

Food recalls are issued when a problem is noticed with a food product. The supermarket giant Tesco has listed a number of items being recalled now.
“This is because they’ve been found to contain milk which isn’t declared on the packaging.”

This would cause a potential health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constitutes.

All batches with best before dates up to and including April 2022 are affected.

Tesco continued: “If you have a milk allergy, do not eat the affected product. Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”

Customers can contact the manufacturers at [email protected] to find out more information about the recall and stockists.

Little Dish Chicken & Veg Pie 200g

Some batches have been recalled as they may contain fish pie instead of chicken pie.

Again, some affected items are also found in Asda and Morrisons and the error could cause a potential health risk.

A Tesco statement said: “Little Dish is recalling a batch of British Chicken & Veg Pie 200g because it may incorrectly contain fish pie.

“This means that fish isn’t declared on the packaging which is a possible health risk for anyone with a fish allergy.”

The affected batches have the best before date of April 18, 2021.

Those who have the product can return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund.

Merchant Gourmet Quinoa Red & White 250g

The quinoa pouches have been recalled due to a manufacturing error meaning some bags were filled with the wrong product.

“Due to a manufacturing error, a small number of packs have been incorrectly filled with Merchant Gourmet Spanish-Style Grains 250g,” a statement said.

“This means that the wheat in this product isn’t declared on the packaging, which is a safety risk for people with coeliac disease or an allergy/intolerance.”

Customers should check their cupboards for batches with the end date December 2022.

Anyone with an allergy or intolerance to the product should return it to the store where they will receive a full refund.

When a problem is found with an item, it can be “withdrawn” or “recalled”.

Items that are “withdrawn” are taken from shelves in stores.

