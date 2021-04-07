Tesco shares urgent food recall warning due to serious health fears – full list

Food recalls are issued when a problem is noticed with a food product. The supermarket giant Tesco has listed a number of items being recalled now.

“This is because they’ve been found to contain milk which isn’t declared on the packaging.”

This would cause a potential health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constitutes.

All batches with best before dates up to and including April 2022 are affected.

Tesco continued: “If you have a milk allergy, do not eat the affected product. Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”

DON’T MISS