Tesco shares urgent food recall warning due to serious health fears – full list

This would cause a potential health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constitutes.
All batches with best before dates up to and including April 2022 are affected.
Tesco continued: “If you have a milk allergy, do not eat the affected product. Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”
Little Dish Chicken & Veg Pie 200g
Some batches have been recalled as they may contain fish pie instead of chicken pie.
Again, some affected items are also found in Asda and Morrisons and the error could cause a potential health risk.
A Tesco statement said: “Little Dish is recalling a batch of British Chicken & Veg Pie 200g because it may incorrectly contain fish pie.
The affected batches have the best before date of April 18, 2021.
Those who have the product can return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund.
Merchant Gourmet Quinoa Red & White 250g
The quinoa pouches have been recalled due to a manufacturing error meaning some bags were filled with the wrong product.
“This means that the wheat in this product isn’t declared on the packaging, which is a safety risk for people with coeliac disease or an allergy/intolerance.”
Customers should check their cupboards for batches with the end date December 2022.
Anyone with an allergy or intolerance to the product should return it to the store where they will receive a full refund.
When a problem is found with an item, it can be “withdrawn” or “recalled”.
Items that are “withdrawn” are taken from shelves in stores.
