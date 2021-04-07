NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Washington will disappear if it loses control of the printing...

Business

Washington will disappear if it loses control of the printing press, investment manager tells Keiser Report

1 min

132views
112
16 shares, 112 points

Max Keiser interviews Lawrence Lepard, an independent investment adviser, about inflation and global trade. They discuss the consequences of President Richard Nixon’s decision to take the US dollar off the gold standard in 1971.

That was “a horrible decision,” Lepard says, adding, “To me, so many ills that we face in our society are a function of not having sound money.” According to the investment manager, “It’s a tax that nobody voted for and it’s been horrible for the country.”

Lepard says that “it took an awful long time” but he hopes “the endpoint will come sooner than later and we’ll return to a sound money standard.”

He adds that “Washington is corrupt, if you take away their ability to print money and control the printing press, then Washington is going to disappear. We don’t need them.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

RT

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

112
16 shares, 112 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish