Why is the COVID-19 pandemic causing a ketchup shortage?

US

PHILADELPHIA — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments: ketchup.Restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive during the pandemic, which has caused a need for more ketchup packets.

But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring out bulk ketchup into individual cups.The Wall Street Journal reports[1] that low inventory of ketchup is hitting mom-and-pop restaurants as well as chains like Texas Roadhouse.

According to the restaurant-business platform Plate IQ,” the ketchup shortage has caused packet prices to rise 13% since January 2020.

USA Today reports[3] that Heinz is working to increase its supplies in order to produce 12 billion packets a year.— CNN contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.

WPVI

