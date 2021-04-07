Why is the COVID-19 pandemic causing a ketchup shortage?

PHILADELPHIA — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments: ketchup.Restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive during the pandemic, which has caused a need for more ketchup packets.
SEE ALSO: Consumer alert: Manufacturers warn of price increase for house hold staple
But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring out bulk ketchup into individual cups.The Wall Street Journal reports[1] that low inventory of ketchup is hitting mom-and-pop restaurants as well as chains like Texas Roadhouse.
According to the restaurant-business platform Plate IQ,” the ketchup shortage has caused packet prices to rise 13% since January 2020.
USA Today reports[3] that Heinz is working to increase its supplies in order to produce 12 billion packets a year.— CNN contributed to this report.
