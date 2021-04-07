NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Xbox Series X and S UK stock update: Where to...

Gaming

Xbox Series X and S UK stock update: Where to buy next-gen Microsoft console

1 min

131views
81
13 shares, 81 points

Responding to a gamer looking to secure a next-gen console at the start of April the Argos Helpers Twitter posted: “We are working hard to replenish stock of the PS5/Xbox Series X at the moment. Please keep an eye on our website, where you will find the most up to date information on”.

While GAME, which has been arguably the best place to purchase a next-gen console in 2021, currently hasn’t updated its Xbox Series X order page since the last restock.

The GAME Xbox Series X order page currently has stock listed as having a release date of March 26 – which was for the last restock.

With it being a little while since GAME last got an Xbox Series X restock, gamers are eager to find out when the next stock drop could be.

And poking fun at this recently, the GAME Basildon Twitter account had a little joke.

READ MORE: Outriders Crossplay: Is Outriders Crossplay active with PS4 and Xbox?

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

81
13 shares, 81 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish