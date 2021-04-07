Xbox Series X and S UK stock update: Where to buy next-gen Microsoft console

Responding to a gamer looking to secure a next-gen console at the start of April the Argos Helpers Twitter posted: “We are working hard to replenish stock of the PS5/Xbox Series X at the moment. Please keep an eye on our website, where you will find the most up to date information on”.

While GAME, which has been arguably the best place to purchase a next-gen console in 2021, currently hasn’t updated its Xbox Series X order page since the last restock.

The GAME Xbox Series X order page currently has stock listed as having a release date of March 26 – which was for the last restock.

With it being a little while since GAME last got an Xbox Series X restock, gamers are eager to find out when the next stock drop could be.

And poking fun at this recently, the GAME Basildon Twitter account had a little joke.

