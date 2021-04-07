Yorkshire shepherdess and mum of 9 Amanda Owen blames parents for 'snowflake generation'

“I knew the baby was in the right position, so when I felt the familiar feelings I went downstairs and had the baby in front of the fire with my terrier as a birthing partner.

“Clive wasn’t desperate to be at the birth, he was asleep upstairs. I went and woke him up with the baby.”

The latest series of the Our Yorkshire Farm will begin on April 13 on Channel 5 and will feature 20 new episodes.

Amanda has also secured a two-year deal with the channel, meaning plenty more episodes are on their way.

Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times – out now.