NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Yorkshire shepherdess and mum of 9 Amanda Owen blames parents...

Celebrities

Yorkshire shepherdess and mum of 9 Amanda Owen blames parents for 'snowflake generation'

1 min

138views
103
15 shares, 103 points

“I knew the baby was in the right position, so when I felt the familiar feelings I went downstairs and had the baby in front of the fire with my terrier as a birthing partner.

“Clive wasn’t desperate to be at the birth, he was asleep upstairs. I went and woke him up with the baby.”

The latest series of the Our Yorkshire Farm will begin on April 13 on Channel 5 and will feature 20 new episodes.

Amanda has also secured a two-year deal with the channel, meaning plenty more episodes are on their way.

Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times – out now.

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

103
15 shares, 103 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish