Zidane responds to Juventus speculation as Real Madrid contract runs down

Zinedine Zidane has refused to distance himself from a move to Juventus as his Real Madrid contract winds down.

The Frenchman is currently in his second stint in charge of Los Blancos following a trophy-laden first period.

Success has not come as easily this time round however and Madrid are under pressure domestically.

Zidane’s contract is up at the end of the season and there has been no movement yet on an extension.

He has been linked with a switch to the dugout in Turin, where Andrea Pirlo too is under pressure.

Zidane played for Juventus for five years before making a world record move to the Bernabeu in 2001.

He didn’t hide his love for the club and the country when quizzed on his future as he keeps his options open.

“Italy is always in my heart and Juventus has always been important to me,” he told reporters.

“Coming back? I don’t know (laughs). I’m here at Real Madrid now. Let’s see.”

A move to the Allianz Stadium could also see him reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo , should the Portuguese star remain at the club.

The pair teamed up to win a hat-trick of Champions League titles when they were both at Madrid.

(Image: REUTERS)

Zidane’s side remain in contention for this year’s competition and took control of their quarter-final with Liverpool thanks to a 3-1 win.

The Spanish side will head to Anfield for the return leg next week but are now in pole position to make the last four.

“We haven’t won anything,” Zidane said at full time. “We’re happy with what we’re doing.

“What the players are doing is tremendous considering the difficulties we’ve had.”

