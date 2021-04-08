Adrian Dunbar: Line of Duty star's car was targeted by bombers during family holiday

Adrian Dunbar, 62, is used to fighting crime on BBC’s popular cop drama Line of Duty, and his character Superintendent Ted Hastings has had his fair share of near misses in (dare we say it) the line of duty. But the actor himself has also experienced a brush with death during a family holiday in Jerusalem.

Travelling with his wife Anna and their two children Madeleine and Ted, their car was targeted while they were sight-seeing.

The Northern Irish actor admitted he’s become very wary of such incidents after growing up during the Troubles, but wasn’t particular about when the incident in Jerusalem happened.

Speaking on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast, he recalled: “We parked at the Nablus Gate and we went into the old city and we were talking.

“I heard a bomb go off and I looked up into the sky and I just knew it was our car.”

