AstraZeneca blood clots: MHRA lists groups that shouldn't receive AZ Covid vaccine

The review has prompted the government’s vaccine advisory group, the JCVI to recommend people aged 18 to 29 be offered an alternative vaccine where available – the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead.
But the MHRA has said this isn’t proof it was the jabs that caused the clots.
Speaking during Wednesday’s press conference, Dr June Raine, of the MHRA, said side-effects of the vaccine were “extremely rare”, but that work was ongoing to identify if the vaccine was definitely causing the clots.
READ MORE: AstraZeneca blood clot: Dr Amir Khan warns of blood clot symptoms to spot after jab
Chair Committee of Human Medicines, Sir Munir Pirmohamed also advised three other groups of people to approach the AstraZeneca vaccine with caution.
He said: “Based on the current available data the commission who have met have advised the following; First, a pregnant woman should continue to discuss with her healthcare professional whether the benefits of having the vaccine outweigh the risks for them.
“Number two, people with a history of blood disorders that increase the risk of clotting should only have the COVID-19 vaccine (AstraZeneca) where the benefits outweigh any potential risks.
DON’T MISS
The MHRA has said those who have had their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should still get their second dose.
At the press briefing, EMA executive director Emeritus Cooke said the combination of blood clots and low blood platelets was very rare but was seen in “all ages, and in men and women”.
She added the EMA safety committee have confirmed the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 overall outweigh the risks of side effects.
In clinical studies with the AstraZeneca vaccine, most side effects were mild to moderate in nature and resolved within a few days, with some still present a week after vaccination.
Very common side effects are listed as:
- tenderness, pain, warmth, itching or bruising where the injection is given
- generally feeling unwell
- feeling tired (fatigue)
- chills or feeling feverish
- headache
- feeling sick (nausea)
- joint pain or muscle ache
If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.
Reports can also be made on the Yellow Card reporting site, via the mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App store, or via freephone (0800 731 6789, 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday).
Symptoms of blood clots include:
- Throbbing pain
- Cramping pain
- Swelling, redness and warmth in a leg or arm
- Sudden breathlessness
- Sharp chest pain (sometimes worse when you inhale)
- A cough or coughing up blood.
Call 111 if you’re concerned about a blood clot. If the situation escalates call 999.
Read More
0 Comments