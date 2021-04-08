AstraZeneca vaccine: MHRA issues list of clotting symptoms to look out for

“The balance of benefits and risks is very favourable for older people but it is more finely balanced for the younger people.
“And we at the MHRA are revising this evolving evidence [which] should be taken into account when considering how the vaccine is used.
“Today we will be communicating information and advice to healthcare professionals on how to minimise risks and this will provide a lot of guidance including how to report any suspected cases.
“Anyone who has symptoms four days after vaccination or more should seek prompt medical advice.
“A new onset of a severe or persistent headache or blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, or indeed unusual skin bruising or pinpoint sports beyond the injection site.
“But I’d like to reiterate again, that this is extremely rare.
“And with the proven effectiveness against the disease that is still a huge risk to our population, the balance of benefits and known risks of the vaccine is still very favourable for the vast majority of people.”
Out of over 18 million people vaccinated as of March 24, 30 developed blood clots with seven people dying.
Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam was joined by Dr June Raine, who is the chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) chairman Professor Wei Shen.
The Government is still confident however that they will vaccinate all adults by June and will look at new vaccines – including the Moderna jab – to fill any black holes.
In Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is re-reviewing its AstraZeneca findings after initially saying it was “safe and effective” to use.
They announced on Wednesday the risk of blood clots were “very rare” and age and gender were not a risk factor.
But the EMA still stresses the vaccine is safe and much less dangerous than contracting the coronavirus.
In some European nations, they have paused the AstraZeneca jab for those under-50 instead.
