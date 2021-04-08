Become a Bounty Hunter in a Hip Hop Infused Wild West with Luckslinger

Summary Luckslinger is a hip hop infused spaghetti western action platformer where luck affects the world around you.

Play as the nameless bounty hunter and help the town of Clovercreek with their bandit problem.

Luckslinger is now available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Luckslinger is a challenging action platformer with a luck mechanic and a hip hop soundtrack. The gameplay is challenging, making you savor every health point you have. It’s all about keeping your head cool in hot situations. And looking stylish while doing so.

I’m Donald, the game designer of Luckslinger. Our studio consists of a team of 3. After creating several smaller games we knew we wanted to create something bigger. A full game instead of small demo type games. So we came together and went through the game idea notes we had, looking for something we liked.





This is where the line “a game about luck” came up. It was written down probably a year earlier but never used. We thought we didn’t really know any games that focus on luck being an actual game mechanic. So we started thinking about what we could do with it, we decided on an action platformer with a western theme. Mostly because we felt this time period had much to do with luck, especially the harsh environment and the search for gold and riches. But also because I really wanted to deep dive in the spaghetti western film genre and watch as many as I could for inspiration.

After working on a prototype for about a week or two, the gameplay started taking shape. But overall it was missing something. It was a little bit boring and needed some punch. All 3 of us being hiphopheads, we worked on it while listening to hip hop, somewhere we must have been playing with a nice track in the background because suddenly it all fit. It felt really cool and fresh to us. We knew the anime Samurai Champloo could do samurai and hip hop, so we felt that we can do cowboys and hip hop. And so the main idea was born.





With the game in a good state we uploaded the PC version to Newgrounds. Where we got lots of cool and useful feedback. Enough to convince us that we were creating something fun. So we kept going. We visited many conventions and get-togethers in The Netherlands and some in Germany. We were invited by Indiecade to showcase on E3, so we did. It was a really amazing time but also insanely busy. It went by fast! Seeing people play our little creation was wonderful. At E3 I even got to meet one of my heroes, Warren Spector (the director of the original Deus Ex).

After releasing Luckslinger on PC we did some patchwork and we started working on a new project. This is when 2Awesome Studio (which we had met at the events) talked to us about creating a console version. And here it is!





We hope you dig it. We certainly enjoyed creating it, and seeing people experience it.