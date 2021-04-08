Ben Affleck, 48, Plays Softball & Looks Years Younger After Shaving Beard, Growing Hair — Pic

Ben Affleck without a beard is still a sight to get used to. The ‘Justice League’ star looked unrecognizable while playing softball with George Clooney amid filming for their new movie.

Ben Affleck looked like a new man without a beard on the set of his upcoming movie, The Tender Bar, on April 7. The 48-year-old actor took his clean-shaven face out to a ball field in Boston where he played a game with his director, George Clooney , during what appeared to be a filming break. While his beard was gone, Ben appeared to rock even more hair on his head than usual, thus completing a total transformation for his latest film role.

Ben was decked out in his character’s softball uniform: an orange tee that read “The Dickens,” the name of the fictional bar that’s central to the movie, black shorts, tube socks and Puma baseball shoes. The other people on the movie set donned the same athletic uniform, except for George, who wielded his baseball bat in just a grey shirt and jeans .

The hair makeover (both on Ben’s chin and head) wasn’t the only noticeable change in his appearance. The Grammy-winning actor looked especially trim, too!

Ben was first photographed without his grown-out beard while picking up his nine-year-old son, Samuel, at his swimming practice in Los Angeles on March 26. It was a huge makeover; just two weeks prior, Ben was seen with a full-on beard (mustache included) while filming The Tender Bar in Boston on March 12. It was a grown-out version of the trimmed facial hair that Ben is usually seen with when he’s out and about in LA, or picking up his Dunkin’ Donuts orders outside his home.

Ben began growing out the beard in February, but now, it looks like his role requires it no more. The Tender Bar is based on the coming-of-age memoir written by J. R. Moehringer, and Clooney’s movie adaptation will follow the story of “a boy growing up on Long Island” who “seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar,” according to IMDb .

Jade Boren