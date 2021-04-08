NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Boris Johnson hasn't 'given up on May 17' – holidays...

Travel

Boris Johnson hasn't 'given up on May 17' – holidays could restart with cheap tests

2 min

123views
103
15 shares, 103 points
Prime Minister Boris Johnson[1] set out May 17 as the earliest date international travel[2] could resume. Yet, when speaking during an address to the nation on Monday, Mr Johnson showed some caution.
Since then, however, the PM has said he has “not given up” on his initial roadmap plans.

“We have to be realistic… we can’t do it immediately,” he told reporters at a press conference.

“A lot of the destinations that we want to go to at the moment are suffering a new wave of the illness, of COVID[3], as we know. We can’t do it immediately.

“But that doesn’t mean that we’ve given up on May 17.

READ MORE: Calder reveals places most likely to be on UK travel green list[4]

However, authorities are now looking into the possibility of low-cost lateral flow tests, in a bid to make holidays accessible to more people.

It comes after easyJet CEO Johan Lungren expressed concerns the Government’s testing for travel plans would make holidays out of reach for the average tourist.

Speaking previously during a live webinar as part of Aviation Week, Mr Lundgren said: “One should not underestimate the difficulties that I think testing provides for people from a cost perspective.

“I sometimes hear representatives from the industry arguing ‘let’s just put testing in place and then we should go’, well the truth of the matter is that particularly if we are looking at the cost of the PCR tests as an example.

“That is way prohibited for a family for four for instance to take these tests perhaps twice because you have to get it when you go to the destination and then also come back.

“In many cases, those costs are actually higher than the fare of the ticket.”

Mr Lundgren also told BBC Radio he does not believe testing should be required for “low-risk” European countries.

In response to this, Mr Johnson said: “The boss of easyJet is right to focus on this issue, we’re going to see what we can do to make things as flexible and as affordable as possible.”

On Monday, the Prime Minister pointed to a rise in cases of COVID-19 across Europe as a cause for concern.

We are hopeful we can get going from May 17 but I do not wish to give hostages to fortune or to underestimate the difficulties we are seeing in some of the countries people are wanting to go to,” he said.

Despite this, he remains positive about the current data across the UK regarding COVID-19 cases and the vaccination rollout.

References

  1. ^ Boris Johnson (www.express.co.uk)
  2. ^ travel (www.express.co.uk)
  3. ^ COVID (www.express.co.uk)
  4. ^ Calder reveals places most likely to be on UK travel green list (www.express.co.uk)
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

103
15 shares, 103 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish