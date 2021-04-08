NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

British Airways holidays: New sale boasts holiday deals for the...

British Airways holidays: New sale boasts holiday deals for the USA and Dubai from £329

Alternatively, for those looking for a Caribbean getaway, seven-night holidays to Barbados are from £579 per person, and all-inclusive trips to Antigua are from just £699 per person.

Meanwhile, three-night minibreaks to the glitz and glamour of Dubai are from £379 per person.

Customers who have Avios points can also benefit from further reductions.

These include New York return flights for £179 plus 33,000 Avios, Los Angeles return flights for £199 plus 33,000 Avios and Antigua return flights for £158 plus 47,500 Avios.

Flight dates span throughout 2021 and into 2022, with the airline adding an extra layer of assurance thanks to its “Book with Confidence” policy.

