Camping and caravan holidays: 'Record year' for campervan rentals amid 'staycation craze'

Camping and caravan holidays have boomed in popularity. In fact, campervan and motorhome sharing community Camplify claims 2021 will be a “record year” for campervan rentals. It recorded a 367 percent booking request increase in February, following on from a 1000 percent increase last June as the first lockdown was lifted.

Under the latest Government advice, from April 12: "Overnight stays away from home in England will be permitted and self-contained accommodation can also reopen, though must only be used by members of the same household or support bubble." Camping and caravan holidays are likely to meet these requirements. Restrictions will ease further on May 17. Speaking about the potential for a record-breaking summer, Justin Hales, CEO and Founder of Camplify, said: "We can't wait to offer a travel solution that enables Brits to enjoy a holiday in the great outdoors with the added element of freedom that a motorhome provides.

“We have hundreds of self-contained motorhomes and campervans up and down the UK that not only provide excellent value but allow the freedom of movement and exploration that so many people are craving right now. “Based on recent booking patterns, we fully expect this to be one of our best summers yet and we would love to help other vehicle owners create a new source of income for themselves as well.” There are over 1.1 million leisure accommodation vehicles registered in the UK and most are only used for two to four weeks a year. Over the predicted busy summer period, UK van owners have the potential to earn the following for each week of rental: Motorhomes £850 – £1,150 Campervans £750 – £1,000 Touring caravans £490 – £630 Static caravans £500 – £900

Sarah and Dan from Richmond North Yorkshire listed their family motorhome with Camplify earlier this year. They received their first booking within a week. Speaking about demand, Sarah said: “This is our first season hiring with Camplify, and we’ve already had such a lovely mix of bookings come through – from families taking longer breaks to explore the country, Kendal Calling festival-goers, and a group of friends walking the Three Peaks to raise money for Mind.” “We love holidays in the UK, so whilst we will use our motorhome a lot, Camplify will enable us to recoup some of our costs.