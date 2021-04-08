Camping and caravan holidays: 'Record year' for campervan rentals amid 'staycation craze'

Camping and caravan holidays are likely to meet these requirements.
Restrictions will ease further on May 17.
Speaking about the potential for a record-breaking summer, Justin Hales, CEO and Founder of Camplify, said: “We can’t wait to offer a travel solution that enables Brits to enjoy a holiday in the great outdoors with the added element of freedom that a motorhome provides.
“Based on recent booking patterns, we fully expect this to be one of our best summers yet and we would love to help other vehicle owners create a new source of income for themselves as well.”
There are over 1.1 million leisure accommodation vehicles registered in the UK and most are only used for two to four weeks a year.
Over the predicted busy summer period, UK van owners have the potential to earn the following for each week of rental:
Motorhomes £850 – £1,150
Campervans £750 – £1,000
Touring caravans £490 – £630
Static caravans £500 – £900
They received their first booking within a week.
Speaking about demand, Sarah said: “This is our first season hiring with Camplify, and we’ve already had such a lovely mix of bookings come through – from families taking longer breaks to explore the country, Kendal Calling festival-goers, and a group of friends walking the Three Peaks to raise money for Mind.”
“We love holidays in the UK, so whilst we will use our motorhome a lot, Camplify will enable us to recoup some of our costs.
Prices start from as little as £50-a-night for those looking for a campervan rental.
Many Britons will likely remain in the UK this summer amid fears over Covid.
Recent research by Booking.com showed 64 percent of Britons confirmed they won’t travel internationally until they have been vaccinated.
