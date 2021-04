For those who pay 20 percent income tax, the new one percent charge would only see drivers charged an extra £59.58 per year.

However, those who pay 45 percent income tax will be paying up to £134.06 per year under the new scheme.

Ms Howarth added drivers had been making savings of over £10,000 by using salary sacrifice schemes.

She said demand for the schemes had “skyrocketed” last year as businesses looked for extra incentives for staff.

Read More