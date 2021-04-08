NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hails two players after Porto Champions...

Sports

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hails two players after Porto Champions League win

1 min

112views
82
13 shares, 82 points
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his two goalscorers as the Blues sealed a 2-0 win over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell scored a goal in each half to give their side two vital away goals.
Chelsea will now be strong favourites to play either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich at the semi-final stage.

Tuchel’s side bounced back from Saturday’s 5-2 drubbing by West Brom in the Premier League.

And the German was delighted with the response his players showed.

“The result is excellent. It was a tough match against a strong Porto side,” Tuchel told BT Sport.

JUST IN: Arsenal may already have their own Virgil van Dijk as new stat comes to light

“We had a big loss but it was our responsibility but we accepted it. We were ready to respond. There will always be setbacks in football, the challenge is to bounce back.”

Mount scored his first Champions League goal, turning exquisitely on the edge of the 18-yard box before firing in a fine finish.

Chilwell sealed a great night in Seville for Chelsea and Tuchel singled both players out after the match.

“I am very, very happy [Mount] scored,” he added.

“It was an important goal and opened up the game for us and calmed nerves.

“It wasn’t an easy shot but very precise. I am very happy for Mason, he takes responsibility.

“Mason is precise with his finishing and always ready to help us.

“[Ben Chilwell] excellent because he kept his composure to go past the goalkeeper.

“It was super important to get the second away goal. Like I said, we lacked a bit of rhythm in our attack but there was always a chance to get a goal from a mistake from our opponent.

“He isn’t a regular scorer but I am very happy we go away with the result.

“It’s half time, though. We need to keep going.”

Mount insists only half the job has been done ahead of the second leg next week.

“We knew it would be a tough game,” the 22-year-old said.

“We kept going, we got the goal in the first half and the second secured a good win.

“It’s only half the tie, there’s a second leg to go.”

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

82
13 shares, 82 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish