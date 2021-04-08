Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hails two players after Porto Champions League win

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his two goalscorers as the Blues sealed a 2-0 win over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell scored a goal in each half to give their side two vital away goals.

Chelsea will now be strong favourites to play either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich at the semi-final stage.

Tuchel’s side bounced back from Saturday’s 5-2 drubbing by West Brom in the Premier League.

And the German was delighted with the response his players showed.

“The result is excellent. It was a tough match against a strong Porto side,” Tuchel told BT Sport.

