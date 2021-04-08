Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hails two players after Porto Champions League win

Tuchel’s side bounced back from Saturday’s 5-2 drubbing by West Brom in the Premier League.
And the German was delighted with the response his players showed.
“The result is excellent. It was a tough match against a strong Porto side,” Tuchel told BT Sport.
Mount scored his first Champions League goal, turning exquisitely on the edge of the 18-yard box before firing in a fine finish.
Chilwell sealed a great night in Seville for Chelsea and Tuchel singled both players out after the match.
“I am very, very happy [Mount] scored,” he added.
“It wasn’t an easy shot but very precise. I am very happy for Mason, he takes responsibility.
“Mason is precise with his finishing and always ready to help us.
“[Ben Chilwell] excellent because he kept his composure to go past the goalkeeper.
“It was super important to get the second away goal. Like I said, we lacked a bit of rhythm in our attack but there was always a chance to get a goal from a mistake from our opponent.
“It’s half time, though. We need to keep going.”
Mount insists only half the job has been done ahead of the second leg next week.
“We knew it would be a tough game,” the 22-year-old said.
“We kept going, we got the goal in the first half and the second secured a good win.
“It’s only half the tie, there’s a second leg to go.”
