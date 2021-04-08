Cruise: CDC says vaccination won't be mandatory for US cruises but are 'recommended'

Port staff and crew are also advised to get their vaccine when eligible.
“As more people are fully vaccinated, the phased approach allows CDC to incorporate these advancements into planning for resumption of cruise ship travel when it is safe to do so,” the CDC stated in its updated Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (CSO).
“CDC recommends that all eligible port personnel and travellers (passengers and crew) get a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available to them.”
Once cruise ships have prepared, they are to give 30 days notice to the CDC before departing on a test cruise.
They will also be required to apply for a conditional sailing certificate 60 days before planned voyages.
The news comes as the CDC also removed restrictions on travel throughout the US.
They may also travel abroad without the need for quarantine on return.
The CDC states Americans can travel at “low risk” but still encourages them not to.
Should they chose to travel abroad, they will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country and then get a second test three to five days after arrival, according to the CDC rules.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) maintains that all “non-essential” travel to the US should be avoided.
A travel ban also remains in place under UK lockdown rules, though this may be lifted for some nations from May 17.
At this point, the UK Government is set to implement a “traffic light” system ranking countries based on their Covid risk.
