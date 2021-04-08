NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Diabetes type 2 symptoms: The smell of your urine can...

Diabetes type 2 symptoms: The smell of your urine can be a sign – what to sniff for

Type 2 diabetes gives rise to an excess of blood sugar – the main type of sugar found in blood – in the body. The body becomes flooded with blood sugar because the regulatory opposition – insulin – is out of action. There are many telltale signs of consistently high blood sugar levels.

How does dehydration cause smelly urine?

Abdeh explains: “Urine is made from a combination of water and waste products. When you have not got enough water in your body, there is an imbalance of water and waste product in your urine; this can make urine smell stronger than usual.”

According to Abdeh, the smell is commonly similar to that of ammonia.

“Another sign that you are dehydrated is if your urine is the colour of honey,” he added.

How to respond

According to the NHS, you should see a GP if you have any of the symptoms of type 2 diabetes or you’re worried you may have a higher risk of getting type 2 diabetes.

“You’ll need a blood test, which you may have to go to your local health centre for if it cannot be done at your GP surgery,” explains the health body.

The earlier diabetes is diagnosed and treatment started, the better.

As the NHS points out, early treatment reduces your risk of other health problems.

What happens next

Following a formal diagnosis, you’ll be required to make lifestyle changes in order to lower high blood sugar levels.

There are two key components to blood sugar control – improving your diet and engaging in regular exercise.

There’s nothing you cannot eat if you have type 2 diabetes, but you’ll have to limit certain foods.

The ones to watch are carbohydrates because carbs are broken down into glucose (blood sugar) relatively fast.

To avoid the riskiest carbs, you should refer to the glycaemic index (GI) – a rating system for foods containing carbohydrates.

It shows how quickly each food affects your blood sugar (glucose) level when that food is eaten on its own.

, , , , , ,

