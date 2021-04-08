Diabetes type 2 symptoms: The smell of your urine can be a sign – what to sniff for

Type 2 diabetes gives rise to an excess of blood sugar – the main type of sugar found in blood – in the body. The body becomes flooded with blood sugar because the regulatory opposition – insulin – is out of action. There are many telltale signs of consistently high blood sugar levels.

How does dehydration cause smelly urine?

Abdeh explains: “Urine is made from a combination of water and waste products. When you have not got enough water in your body, there is an imbalance of water and waste product in your urine; this can make urine smell stronger than usual.”

According to Abdeh, the smell is commonly similar to that of ammonia.

“Another sign that you are dehydrated is if your urine is the colour of honey,” he added.

How to respond

According to the NHS, you should see a GP if you have any of the symptoms of type 2 diabetes or you’re worried you may have a higher risk of getting type 2 diabetes.