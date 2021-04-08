Dr Amir reveals how many days should pass after jab before blood clotting symptoms appear

As he explained, vaccine side effects are common in the immediate days that follow vaccination.
However, if symptoms persist for more than two days, stretching to four and beyond, this could be a telltale sign the vaccine has caused blood clotting issues.
According to Dr Khan, worrying blood symptoms include pain and swelling in tummy area, nausea and headache.
“As the MHRA – the UK’s independent regulator – and the JCVI have said, the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks for the vast majority of adults.
“Everybody who has already had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should receive a second dose of the same brand, irrespective of age, except for the very small number of people who experienced blood clots with low platelet counts from their first vaccination.
“The government will follow today’s updated advice, which sets out that, as a precaution, it is preferable for people under the age of 30 with no underlying health conditions to be offered an alternative vaccine where possible once they are eligible.”
The NHS will let you know when it’s your turn to have the vaccine.
It’s important not to contact the NHS for a vaccination before then.
You can book appointments at a larger vaccination centre or a pharmacy that provides COVID-19 vaccinations.
