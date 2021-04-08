Dr Amir reveals how many days should pass after jab before blood clotting symptoms appear

“If symptoms resolve after two days unlikely to be a clot,” Dr Khan explained.

As he explained, vaccine side effects are common in the immediate days that follow vaccination.

However, if symptoms persist for more than two days, stretching to four and beyond, this could be a telltale sign the vaccine has caused blood clotting issues.

According to Dr Khan, worrying blood symptoms include pain and swelling in tummy area, nausea and headache.

