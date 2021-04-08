NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Dr Amir reveals how many days should pass after jab...

Health

Dr Amir reveals how many days should pass after jab before blood clotting symptoms appear

The national temperature should have been cooled yesterday following MHRA’s conclusion that AstraZeneca vaccine-linked blood clots are extremely rare. Despite attempts to allay fears, many people getting the vaccine will be worried. Speaking on Good Morning Britain (GMB), Dr Amir Khan highlighted the telltale signs the vaccine is causing a clot.
“If symptoms resolve after two days unlikely to be a clot,” Dr Khan explained.

As he explained, vaccine side effects are common in the immediate days that follow vaccination.

However, if symptoms persist for more than two days, stretching to four and beyond, this could be a telltale sign the vaccine has caused blood clotting issues.

According to Dr Khan, worrying blood symptoms include pain and swelling in tummy area, nausea and headache.

In response to the decision, a Government spokesperson said yesterday: “The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and has already saved thousands of lives.

“As the MHRA – the UK’s independent regulator – and the JCVI have said, the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks for the vast majority of adults.

“Everybody who has already had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should receive a second dose of the same brand, irrespective of age, except for the very small number of people who experienced blood clots with low platelet counts from their first vaccination.

“The government will follow today’s updated advice, which sets out that, as a precaution, it is preferable for people under the age of 30 with no underlying health conditions to be offered an alternative vaccine where possible once they are eligible.”

In England, the vaccine is being offered in some hospitals and pharmacies, at local centres run by GPs and at larger vaccination centres. More centres are opening all the time.

The NHS will let you know when it’s your turn to have the vaccine.

It’s important not to contact the NHS for a vaccination before then.

You can book appointments at a larger vaccination centre or a pharmacy that provides COVID-19 vaccinations.

