Deborah Meaden net worth

The Dragons’ Den investor has a fortune of £40million, according to Spear’s magazine.

Deborah has reportedly invested more than £3million in various ventures while appearing on Dragons’ Den.

Before this, however, she earned an impressive fortune while working for holiday park operator Weststar Holidays.

In 2006, the 62-year-old sold the majority of her shares for £33million and her remaining shares were valued at £19million two years later.

