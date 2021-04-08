Google Chrome update FINALLY lands on iPhone after Apple fans miss out for months

Google has finally restarted updates for its hugely popular Chrome web browser on iPhone and iPad. The Californian company has historically rolled out a pretty strict six-week release cycle for its browser. However, that all ended back in November. For the last five months or so, iPhone owners have been left without any new features, fixes, or anything else new and shiny from Google.

Google has restarted its Chrome updates. The US technology firm was so behind on new features that it’s been forced to skip Chrome version 88, which launched to users on PC, Chrome OS, Android and other platforms back in January 2021, and Version 89, launched in March to everyone else, entirely.

To bring iPhone and iPad owners back up-to-date with the latest features and tweaks, Google has had to skip straight to Version 90. Unfortunately, that doesn’t arrive until next week.

For now, Chrome on iPhone and iPad is still languishing back on Version 87 – the same iteration it has been stuck on since November. Instead of flashy new features – these are reserved for Version 90 next week – the update out right now focuses on bug fixes. So, if you’ve been struggling with a particular glitch that’s got in the way of your web browsing since Halloween, it might finally be gone!

It was widely speculated that Google withheld a number of updates to its iPhone and iPad apps at the start of the year following the introduction of Apple’s new privacy labels in the App Store. Like the traffic light system that tells you how much salt, calories, and sugar is in your microwave meal, these glanceable labels are designed to reveal how much of your data will be siphoned by the app.

READ NEXT

Dyson’s all-new gadget will KILL the flu and other dangers in homes