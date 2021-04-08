Google Chrome update FINALLY lands on iPhone after Apple fans miss out for months

Finally, the drought is over.
To bring iPhone and iPad owners back up-to-date with the latest features and tweaks, Google has had to skip straight to Version 90. Unfortunately, that doesn’t arrive until next week.
For now, Chrome on iPhone and iPad is still languishing back on Version 87 – the same iteration it has been stuck on since November. Instead of flashy new features – these are reserved for Version 90 next week – the update out right now focuses on bug fixes. So, if you’ve been struggling with a particular glitch that’s got in the way of your web browsing since Halloween, it might finally be gone!
It was widely speculated that Google withheld a number of updates to its iPhone and iPad apps at the start of the year following the introduction of Apple’s new privacy labels in the App Store. Like the traffic light system that tells you how much salt, calories, and sugar is in your microwave meal, these glanceable labels are designed to reveal how much of your data will be siphoned by the app.
With its first update in months, Google has made some tweaks to the privacy label in the App Store. Under the “Data Linked to You” heading, “App Functionality” now includes your “Name”. This is because using Google Pay within Chrome to check out when online shopping requires your full name to complete a transaction.
If you haven’t enabled all features within Chrome, not all of the data listed will be collected by Google. For example, if you’ve never used Google Pay before, it isn’t going to be collecting your full name as a data point.
With the flashy new Chrome Version 90 coming next week, make sure you’re running the previous update before then. The bug-quashing update is now available for iPhone and iPad users via the App Store.
