Google finally makes premium Gmail features free for everyone and here's what's new

If you want to start a quick conversation with a friend or contact you can simply tap the “Chat” option with a floating window then opening allowing you to send instant messages. The same happens with “Rooms” with this option allowing a number of people to join a conversation at once along with sharing files and documents.

If you fancy giving this new upgrade a try, you’ll need to switch it on manually as, according to the team at 9To5Google, it’s not yet available as a default option.

To get access, you have to enable Chat “Early Access” on each of your devices as well as Google Accounts.

How to turn on new Gmail with Chat, Rooms ~

• Open Settings (at bottom of nav drawer)

• Tap personal Gmail account

• Under General, select “Chat (Early Access)”

• Click “Try it”